The optics of horror

MEXICO CITY. With the publication of Peep show, researcher Iván Ruiz explores and breaks down the way photojournalists and documentary filmmakers capture and process the photogrammatics of horror, but from a different perspective, with photos that want to provoke and dissent, which are complex and need to be viewed carefully, as they cross the record of art, aesthetics, politics and drug trafficking.

Made up of five essays, Peep Show, reviews 40 photographs crystallized by the camera of artists, documentary makers and photojournalists such as Fernando Brito, Adela Goldbard, Enrique Metinides, Mauricio Palos, Guillermo Arias, among others, whose skill “transforms a calamitous event from a from an experimental point of view, less conventional, and produce a counter-narrative against the state ”.

Edited by the General Directorate of Publications and Editorial Development, the volume will be presented tomorrow, June 30, at 5:00 p.m., in the Francisco de la Maza Room of the UNAM.

Peep Show is an Anglicism without a translation, says Ruiz, “but it can be a sex show –just as I am taking it up again– and it also has to do with a furtive look, which captivates and raves”.

From that idea, the researcher built two figures. “That of the voyeur, that is, that of those astonished eyes that observe a crime scene or a car crash”, such as those that Enrique Metinides has captured, although these voyeurs are at a distance that prevents them from passing to the next border.

And a second figure that runs in parallel is that of the voyeur, a term also borrowed from the French, to refer to who can penetrate or who penetrates in that same exercise of seduction and of wanting to know and go a little further into the scene ”.

So “Peep Show” “is built between the figure of the voyeur and the voyeur to reflect on how we construct our gaze and how it has been affected by violence.”

One of the conclusions that Ruiz raises “is that we need to see those images that impact us, intimidate us and put us in an uncomfortable situation, which we often repel.” However, “we do need to put them on the work table of the academy and of social life, because they are images in which there is a marked linearity or accentuation on the subject of restricting and reproving the gaze, morally, as if those images belonged to an order of the invisible ”,

