The block of deputies of the Civic Coalition presented yesterday a request for interpellation for its holder, Félix Crous. The requirement was prepared by Paula Oliveto and Juan Manuel López. From the CC they warned that the decision of the OA – whose objective is to fight corruption – is of a “seriousness”, so they called Crous to “verbally report to the Justice Commission of this House on the reasons that led to the body in charge to desist from its plaintiff role in the cases known as ‘Hotesur’ and ‘Los Sauces’, which are processed before the Federal Oral Criminal Court number 5 ″.

OA decision has strong political impact. It was that office, then led by Laura Alonso, in the Mauricio Macri government, the one that most promoted the cause and now, with the return of Kirchnerism to power and the prosecutor Crous at the forefront, who got off.

At the same time, the national deputy for Together for Change, Graciela Ocaña, repudiated what happened. For the legislator, Crous’s actions do not respect republican parameters and affect the country’s institutionality.

“Guaranteeing impunity is the worst evil that can be done to our society“Explained the parliamentarian after it was known yesterday that the Anti-Corruption Office stopped being a plaintiff in the case that accuses Cristina Kirchner of corruption.

Likewise, Ocaña added that “any step backwards in the search for Truth and Justice in causes of corruption such as these implies a loss of our democracy.”

In this sense, he also expressed: “Our fear regarding the use of the current pandemic to try to hide this type of resolutions since all the powers, the media and society are attending to the events produced by COVID-19 ″.

Ocaña also noted that “Corruption is one of the greatest scourges that affects contemporary democracies since it directly impacts the quality of public management, and at the same time causes a social cost, in the short and long term, that affects both the public sector and private“

The national legislator stressed that “the phenomenon of corruption undermines the legitimacy of public institutions, threatens society, the moral order and justice, as well as against the integral development of peoples.”

Ocaña also launched a signature meeting for the OA to backtrack on the decision.

“The decision of the Anti-Corruption Office is consistent with a plan of impunity so that the former president is free of guilt and charge,” the lawyer said. Infobae. “The case has been paralyzed since TOF 5, the OA ceases to be a plaintiff, we were separated from being friends of the court, the precautionary measures to return the properties are being evaluated.. And in the meantime it seeks to install the theory of Kirchnerism that they are all armed causes of Macrism and the media. “

As he stated, “since Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner won the elections, the judges of the Federal Oral Court 5 have greatly changed the momentum of these cases and have taken measures to favor the Kirchners in a very scandalous way.” He pointed out that if a dismissal cannot be ended, an effort will be made to delay the case until it prescribes.

In the brief that will be presented today in court, Martínez – who works with the former deputy Margarita Stolbizer- accused Crous because the office is under the orbit of the Presidency of the Nation, and for that circumstance“By depending hierarchically on those officials whom he must accuse in his role as plaintiff in the aforementioned cases, it is decided to abandon his duties and withdraw from the complaints.”