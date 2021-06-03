The opposition criticizes Maduro for paying almost 50,000 euros to a musician who performed on his birthday

The Venezuelan opposition led by Juan Guaidó denounced this Wednesday that the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, paid $ 60,000 (49,000 euros) to the Dominican singer Bonny Cepeda for his performance on the 58th birthday of the president, on November 23.

The opposition’s rejection came after Cepeda himself, who is also Vice Minister of Culture of the Dominican Republic, reveal the data during an interview on the Alofoke Radio Show in your country.

Guaidó’s representative in Colombia, Tomás Guanipa, deplored that “while Venezuelans starve and because of the collapse of the hospital system, “Maduro paid” thousands of dollars to hire a salsa singer “to celebrate his birthday.

“The contempt of Maduro and his leadership is every day more daunting. While a Venezuelan earns less than a dollar a month, Maduro pays a singer 60,000 dollars so that he comes to the country and sing to him on his birthday “, Guanipa denounced through Twitter.

The president’s birthday party was widely criticized in Venezuela for bring to the country several foreign artists -among them, Cepeda- in full pandemic, even when the borders were very restricted for the rest of the citizens.

Criticisms were also produced by the televised “waste” of the president, who sang and danced with several family members, friends and members of the Executive, with whom he shared a large cake with the colors of the Venezuelan flag.

#Video | Nicolás Maduro did it again! In the celebration of his 58th birthday he tried to blow out the candle on the cake, but he forgot a detail.👇 pic.twitter.com/SvaupW9QN8 – red + news (@RedMasNoticias) November 25, 2020

The Caribbean country is going through a serious economic and social crisis, of which Maduro holds the sanctions responsible imposed by the United States that, according to the Government, prevent the possibility of buying vaccines, medical equipment, maintaining the drinking water supply or the refineries to produce gasoline, among others.

In the opinion of opponents, sanctions are only one “excuse” to justify “mismanagement” and thus keep the country “deceived”. “Maduro’s cynicism results in the death of Venezuelans!” Concluded Guanipa.

