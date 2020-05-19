The opportunity that never came to this WWE superstar.

WWE has a very high number of fighters and getting opportunities is complicated. This is the opportunity that never came to this WWE superstar.

Taynara Conti

She is famous Taynara Conti 24-year-old Brazilian fighter who the famous April 15 was fired from WWE.

WWE career

Taynara did not have a great career that will be remembered in WWE, she debuted in October 2016 in the Mae Young Classic tournament. Conti never had the impact that she expected which is why I just left the company. She returned in February of this same year 2020 but shortly after she would be fired as part of the cuts of April 15.

The former WWE wrestler left these interesting statements.

-I need to improve and think about my future and feel that I am useful – In the past few months I was not motivated. I was trying to have conversations, asking for opportunities. I never asked for something big. I never asked for a TakeOver match or title shot. I was in the same place for a long time, doing 3-4 minute fights to put someone over and I couldn’t show what I’m capable of and put myself in a good place. Give me a 10 minute bout and I can show more about my character and what I do in the ring. In a two-minute bout I can do little. At first, okay, that was my moment to let people shine and I felt that my moment would come. But at some point, I said, ‘I’ve been doing the same thing for a long time. It is time to improve and show you more about me. There were never any plans for me and that was absolutely frustrating.

He continued with his statements commenting on the following.

-When I spoke to the producers they told me that it was really good and that would soon be a star. Everybody the comments they were telling me were incredible but they did not reflect reality. I launched like 100 different ideas. And they said: ‘No, keep doing what you’re doing’. I tried to change my hair, my trick, and they told me: ‘No, don’t change, the opportunity is coming.’ The opportunity never came to me and I was tired of waiting for something that was not going to happen. -I asked them, ‘What about me?’ ‘Well, there are people who come with more experience, they answered me. In my mind, I thought: «If you keep signing more experienced people and you don’t use me, why sign people who don’t come from the professional fight? Am I wasting time here?That was my feeling. I thought, ‘What if I’m going to fight outside and come back and have experience?’ It just wasn’t working. It was comfortable having money every week, but I’m 24 years old, I’m not afraid of work. I was no longer happy in WWE.

The opportunity never came to Taynara Conti but despite that she has no resentment with WWE and is grateful to the company and is excited about her future.

