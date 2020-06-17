The business fabric has been eroded by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many businesses have had to close, some because they have not been able to bear the costs during the hiatus and others, less numerous, because they have not been able to adapt to the new circumstances with the speed that these moments of emergency require. However, what has become clear is that the large Spanish companies have lived up to the health crisis when putting its resources at the service of society in order to stop the coronavirus.

Now, when we begin little by little to leave behind the worst part of the health emergency with the progressive process of de-escalation throughout Spain and in the world, it is time to look to the future with optimism and analyze how we will ensure that our business network rejuvenates and recovers prosperity symptoms. In this sense, it should be noted that, according to the report Situation of Entrepreneurship in Spain in the face of the Covid-19 crisis prepared by the GEM Network, 96% of entrepreneurs Spaniards believe that this health crisis will bring new business opportunities under their arms.

Time to look to the future with ideas and optimism

For this reason, and according to the analysis made of around 4,300 companies, many are already analyzing other business niches, as well as new markets, both nationally and internationally, with which to attract more customers. In fact, 10% of the population has an interest in undertaking to find new employment paths and only 4% have abandoned their expansion or entrepreneurship plan, while between 35% and 45% have given up any concern to start or grow due to poor economic and social forecasts that, according to all indicators, are looming after the pandemic.

Another point to highlight is the open debate around the businesses that will be born in rural areas, especially after seeing how the coronavirus pandemic has spread among the population of large cities. There is no doubt that during the state of alarm it has become clear that some sectors have played a key role, such as the case of the agriculture, livestock, transport and telecommunications and that, for the future, we must walk towards a more environmentally friendly world, more controlled and responsible consumption and relocation driven by telework, among other things

Santander X Tomorrow Challenge, a window to entrepreneurial talent

However, if there is something that those interested in starting new businesses demand, it is access to financing and legal and fiscal advice in order to carry out their ideas, whether in the cities or in small towns. In this sense, from Banco Santander, an entity allied with entrepreneurs, has promoted Santander X Tomorrow Challenge, a global challenge that will allocate one million euros to the best 20 entrepreneurial projects from 14 countries –Spain, USA, Chile, Colombia, Germany or Argentina, among others– that provide solutions to the main problems which society faces as a consequence of the current health crisis.

The challenge is structured in four categories that respond to four key challenges: job creation; adaptation of personal skills; reinvention and reopening of businesses and industries; and new business opportunities. Interested entrepreneurs can register until July 2 at this link and applications will be evaluated by a jury made up of 12 representatives of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and managers of Banco Santander, who will select the 20 best projects, five by category.

The 20 selected, which will be announced on July 16, will receive a total contribution of one million euros in funds and benefits; 20,000 euros in cash for each and the transversal support of the bank and the participating entities that will provide more than 100 hours of mentoring by various experts; a roadshow with at least five investors per project to facilitate access to financing; technological and innovation advice from the MIT Innovation Initiative, and access to services and software licenses.

100 million against coronavirus

This initiative is part of Banco Santander’s global response plan to the crisis generated by covid-19; a plan to which it has allocated 100 million euros, of which 30 have been mobilized in the field of education and its initiatives are coordinated by Santander Universities. Research projects in the development of vaccines, drugs or new diagnostic techniques are being promoted, students in difficult socio-economic situations are being supported so that they can continue the academic year, studies of possible scenarios for emerging from the crisis are being carried out, and It is also working to strengthen the university system in its digital transition.

Santander X Tomorrow Challenge is another example of the entity’s commitment to high-impact university entrepreneurship, which is articulated through the international Santander X project, with the aim of supporting and accompanying young entrepreneurs on their journey.

Taking care of education, we take care of talent

Along the same lines, they explain from the entity, Santander X wants to become the largest university entrepreneurship community in the world, connecting entrepreneurs with the three most valuable resources for them: talent, clients and funds. For this reason, for there to be a strong and competent alliance, there is no doubt that iron support for Higher Education is required so that, in addition, no one is left behind due to lack of access to knowledge.

In this sense, the entity chaired by Ana Botín and which maintains a firm commitment to progress and inclusive growth, has allocated more than 1,800 million euros to academic initiatives since 2002 through Santander Universities and has awarded more than 430,000 scholarships and university grants since 2005. Reasons why Banco Santander has been recognized as the company that invests the most in Education in the world, with agreements with 1,000 universities and institutions in more than 20 countries.