The OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G is close to 500 euros with this unique offer

The OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G stars in PcComponents one of those offers that you cannot miss, because you leave it in only 507 euros. To better understand the magnitude of this discount, it is worth mentioning that its usual price is 799 euros. That’s right, now you can save almost 300 euros if you buy this beastly Reno 4 Pro 5G from OPPO, with Snapdragon 765G, 12 GB of RAM and 65W fast charge.

That the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G is one of the most advanced smartphones on the market is clear from just a quick glance at its specifications. We have, first of all, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, with Full HD + resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + which looks really, really good.

The processor is responsible for giving life to the terminal Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, along with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage internal. This chip can handle the heaviest games perfectly without overheating, so you can trust the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G if you are looking for great performance. Furthermore, as the last term of its name indicates, it is compatible with the 5G connectivity.

At the rear, which has a beautiful design, there is a very complete photographic module: 48 MP main sensor, 12 MP wide angle and 13 MP telephoto. The front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 32 MP.

Special mention deserves the autonomy of the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G, with a 4,000 mah capacity and, attention, a 65W fast charge. It only takes a little over half an hour to fully charge the battery of the terminal, a really impressive figure. By the way, your fingerprint reader is under the screen and has connectivity NFC.

All these specifications leave us with a smartphone whose purchase is very interesting, especially if we consider that its price has plummeted almost 300 euros in PcComponentes. If you want to enjoy all these advantages, you can buy the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G for only 507 euros, in addition to knowing more information in our analysis and on the OPPO website.

