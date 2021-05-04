the OPPO A72 falls in price again on Amazon

OPPO’s smartphone drops in price thanks to this offer, but only for a limited time.

The OPPO A72 is at your fingertips for 175 euros with this Amazon offer. OPPO’s smartphone arrives with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. These are its most important characteristics.

Buy the OPPO A72 at the best price

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, a processor that we have tested on many occasions and with which you will enjoy a good experience on a daily basis. This OPPO A72 incorporates 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches the 5,000 mAh. We do not forget, it also has FM Radio And till NFC connectivity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 654 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ HD IPS screen + 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Offers, OPPO

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all