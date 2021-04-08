The OPPO A72 continues to fall in price on Amazon

Take the OPPO smartphone and don’t pay more than 200 euros for your new device.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon you can take home an OPPO smartphone at a more than tempting price. The OPPO A72 is at your fingertips for less than 180 euros in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. These are its main characteristics.

The OPPO mid-range is a more than interesting option.

Buy the OPPO A72 at the best price

OPPO’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, a processor that we have tested on many occasions and with which you will not have problems to enjoy good performance.

This OPPO A72 also enjoys 4 rear cameras: we run into a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a sensor for the black and white that repeats with 2 megapixels.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 654 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ HD IPS screen + 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC Know more: OPPO A72

