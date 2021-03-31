The OPPO A53S falls in price and may be the smartphone you were looking for

Get the mid-range of the Chinese firm on offer and do not pay too much.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take the OPPO A53S by less than 160 euros. The Chinese smartphone arrives with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some more than decent figures. These are its main characteristics.

Know more: OPPO A53S

Buy the OPPO A53S at the best price

OPPO’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a processor with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. As we have pointed out, it comes along with some interesting 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The OPPO A53S also incorporates 3 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ HD + 90 Hz IPS screen 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC Know more: OPPO A53S

If you want to take a look at other offers …

The realme 8 Pro has just arrived and is already discounted on Amazon

Related topics: Phones, Offers, OPPO

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all