The OPPO A53S falls in price and can be yours for only 175 euros

Mobile

The OPPO smartphone is a good buy under 200 euros.

The OPPO A53S is at your fingertips for less than 180 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. We are talking about a device that they accompany 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will not have space problems.

OPPO’s smartphone arrives with a 90 Hz display, one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, 3 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the OPPO A53S at the best price

This OPPO is one of the cheapest in its catalog.

The Chinese device incorporates a 6.5-inch screen, HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh. Your brain is the Snapdragon 460, one of the chips manufactured by Qualcomm. This OPPO A53S also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh. It even has a traditional headphone jack, FM radio, and NFC. What else are you going to ask for for less than 180 euros?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ HD + 90 Hz IPS screen 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC

