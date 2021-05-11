The OPPO A53S falls in price and can be yours for only 175 euros

The OPPO smartphone is a good buy under 200 euros.

The OPPO A53S is at your fingertips for less than 180 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. We are talking about a device that they accompany 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will not have space problems.

OPPO’s smartphone arrives with a 90 Hz display, one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, 3 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know.

The Chinese device incorporates a 6.5-inch screen, HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh. Your brain is the Snapdragon 460, one of the chips manufactured by Qualcomm. This OPPO A53S also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh. It even has a traditional headphone jack, FM radio, and NFC. What else are you going to ask for for less than 180 euros?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ HD + 90 Hz IPS screen 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC

