The OPPO A5, A9 and 3 other mobile phones of the brand are already being updated to Android 11

OPPO continues to update its phones to Android 11. These are the models that are receiving the update.

The deployment of Android 11 by the OPPO catalog continues. The company, which has already updated a good number of its smartphones to the latest version of Android, is now bringing the update to some of its mid-range mobiles.

Among them, we find such popular models as the OPPO A9 2020. The full list consists of a total of five different devices.

Android 11 with ColorOS 11 reaches five more OPPO mobiles

Those who have one of the compatible OPPO mobiles will be able to enjoy Android 11 and its news very soon. They just need check for available updates, and if so, download and install the new version.

The OPPO mobile list that receive Android 11 as of June 1 is as follows:

OPPO A5 2020OPPO A9 2020OPPO A73 5GOPPO A91OPPO Reno ZThis is ColorOS 11, OPPO’s customization layer for Android 11

It is worth noting that the rollout of the update has started in specific regions of the world, and it may not yet be available worldwide. In any case, it will be enough to check for new versions every so often until you are lucky and the download begins.

