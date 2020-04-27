The government’s deconfinement plan will be presented to the National Assembly by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday. That of Ligue 1 is also preparing. If the possibility of training is granted to professional clubs on May 11, French football will activate its plan to resume training, established in four phases, with a horizon resumption of Ligue 1 in mid- June, probably at 17.

Invited this Monday in Bourdin Direct on BFMTV and RMC, Jean-Paul Delfraissy was asked about this possible resumption of professional football. The president of the Scientific Council of Covid-19 evaded the question of this resumption of the game in this health context and simply recalled the ban on the opening of stadiums for the moment. “The answer (to a resumption of football in stadiums open to the public) for the moment is no since all the places where there can be a large public will not be open from May 11. We give ourselves some weeks. We look at what’s going on. “

Possible closings after deconfinement

Jean-Paul Delfraissy also indicated that decisions to close geographic areas could temporarily take place again after deconfinement depending on the epidemic of the coronavirus. “Our role is also to indicate which marker we will have during this period, by the end of May. Do we have markers that are positive to say that ultimately the speed of circulation of the virus, it remains around 0.6, 0.8 (for R zero) or, on the contrary, we have warning markers and at that time, we tighten the bolts, perhaps on such and such a place. that if there was a cluster again somewhere, we might have to make arrangements to close more tightly in such a place and not necessarily at the national level. “

The question of the return of the public to the stadiums, and more generally of the resumption of professional sport, is not settled. Like other questions, these have not yet been answered, Delfraissy calling in particular on the responsibility of the French to come out of this crisis as well as possible. “For a series of questions, I do not have the answers, he admits. I know that it is difficult to hear for the French but they understand that there are things that we do not know , that we will learn with them. They are also responsible for their destiny. The set of recommendations that are made are recommendations, not obligations. It is based on something fundamental which is responsibility individual. “