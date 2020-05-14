Agüero, after the game against Aston Villa in January CARL RECINE / .

The return of football in the Premier is not following as straight a line as in other countries, among other reasons, because there, unlike in Spain, for example, several important figures spoke of their objections in public. Kun Agüero of Manchester City did it, as did Danny Rose of Newcastle and Jack Wilshere of West Ham. They voiced an unease that, according to sources close to several players in the English league, beats in the background in many of the soccer players’ conversations, without being able to measure how many these misgivings affect. In any case, enough for the Premier to see fit to deploy an arsenal of medical seduction this Wednesday with the captains and coaches of the 20 teams.

This Wednesday morning, he first brought the technicians together in a video conference via Zoom, led by the president of the Premier, Richard Masters; its soccer director, Richard Garlick; and his medical advisor, Mark Gillett. In the meeting, according to ., several government medical experts also participated. Then it was the captains ‘turn, in a video conference joined by representatives of the footballers’ union, PFA, and Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Medical Adviser to the British Government for England. All with the aim of ensuring that the protocol they had designed for the return, a 40-page document that was passed to them the day before, built the safest possible environment.

The dossier includes measures very similar to those that are already being applied, for example, in Spain on the return to training, for the moment individual. Players must arrive separately, dressed from home, in their cars, which must park leaving three spaces until the next car. In the first phase, they will keep two meters away while training, a maximum of five per field and only for 75 minutes. They will be required to wear gloves and a mask when they are not exercising and they will shower again at home. The program presented also includes a higher degree of disinfection intensity than that recommended in Spain, where the common elements (goals, cones …) are cleaned after each practice. The Premier foresees constant disinfections whenever possible, at each stop in training sessions. Footballers ‘boots, goalkeepers’ gloves and balls will be cleaned several times.

In that attempt to appease the concerns of the footballers, the heads of the English league resorted to the same report from two Danish universities that Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, cited on Sunday, and which ensures that during a game the players go from contagion distance of another 88 seconds.

Although it was also explained to them that in the new coronavirus soccer they should get used to changing some of their habits, such as the way to get up from the ground after an entry: the recommendation is that they do it by turning their faces in the opposite direction to where they are. the opponent.

With this collection of precautions and medical guarantees, and two weekly tests for those involved, the Premier intends to resume training next Monday, May 18, with a view to resuming the championship on June 12, if it receives the go-ahead from the Government , not only to date, but to the intention of the clubs to play in their stadiums and not on neutral fields. Some coaches objected to this schedule, who believe that their footballers need at least four full weeks of training before playing again. The planned schedule cuts that back in a few days.

