The opening of the trial for the death of George Floyd revives the images that shook the United States amid protests

About 200 people demonstrated this Monday in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA) after the first day of the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering by suffocation the African American George Floyd a year ago, to demand that justice punish him.

“We have to end white supremacy in the United States. The whole world and the rest of the country are watching “, exclaimed one of the organizers of the demonstration led by the social movement Black Lives Matter (Black lives matter).

The protest, which lasted one hour, toured the streets surrounding the Hennepin County Government Center, the epicenter a year ago of the largest racial protests in decades in the United States and where the protests began on Monday. initial deliberations of the trial against Chavuin.

The protesters chanted slogans against police violence and the judicial system in the United States as “No Justice No Peace, Prosecute de Police” (Without justice there is no peace, prosecute the Police) or “Chauvin Guilty” (Chauvin guilty).

“Everything but innocent”

The reaction on the streets of Minneapolis came after the first day of the process the images were revived that a year ago they shocked the country of the alleged murder of Floyd at the hands of Chauvin by broadcasting the full video of his death that lasts more than 9 minutes.

As soon as the trial began, one of the prosecutors, Jerry W. Blackwell, addressed the 12 members of the jury and announced that his objective is to show that Chauvin is “anything but innocent” and that must be convicted of the alleged murder on May 25, 2020 from Floyd, whose death sparked protests across the country.

To that end, he showed one of the videos of Floyd’s passing, recorded by a passerby. In the images Floyd was seen lying on the ground and handcuffed, while complaining of pain, calling his mother and repeating over and over again: “I can’t breathe!” and “I can’t take it anymore.”

It was also appreciated how Chauvin He pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck and remained impassive. to the shouts of the pedestrians, who rebuked him, they asked him to let go of the victim and check that he still had a pulse.

The charges

Chauvin, sitting next to his lawyer in the courtroom, raised his head several times to watch the recording and he lowered it again to keep his eyes fixed on a yellow notebook in which he was taking notes.

The now ex-police officer is charged with the charges of murder in the second degree, sentenced to up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years; and murder in the second degree, that carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

For one of the Floyd family’s lawyers, Ben Crump, this trial is a “referendum on how far this country has come for freedom and justice for all “, according to his statements at a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

The cause of death

Although the exact moment Floyd passed away, with Chauvin pressing his neck with his knee, was recorded, the defense of the ex-agent put on the table other possible causes of the death of the African American during the opening of the oral arguments.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson claimed that Floyd’s death was caused by a combination of underlying heart disease, the use of fentanyl and “the adrenaline that flowed through his body” at the time of his death.

In his speech, Nelson tried to divert the jury’s attention of the video and delved into certain details of the case, such as that Floyd – he said – was drunk and acted with hostility towards the police and that Chauvin followed the protocols established by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The first witnesses

After the initial arguments of the defense and the prosecution, which were dominated by passion and drama, the trial began to slow down with the testimony of the first witness: Jena Scurry, who works in the Minneapolis 911 emergency center and that saw the arrest live of Floyd through one of the security cameras.

At that moment, while looking at the images, Scurry realized that “something was wrong” and came to think that the video had frozen, Because Chauvin did not remove his knee from Floyd’s neck, so he finally “instinctively” decided to go to the sergeant in charge of the agents to alert him of the situation.