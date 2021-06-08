The opening of borders and tourism drove the spread of the Spanish variant through Europe last summer

The study, published in Nature, analyzes the rapid spread across Europe of a variant that was no longer transmissible

“Our results demonstrate how a variant can quickly become dominant in favorable environments”

“The trips were maintained, while the cases rose in Spain. There were no tests on return and the quarantines did not work”

Specific, the Delta variant – formerly known as India – is of concern, which is already the dominant one in the United Kingdom and, moreover, is 50% more transmissible, according to a recently released study from the government of India. The Spanish variant from last summer was no longer transferable and yet it was able to spread so rapidly that it ended up dominating half of Europe in just a few months. How do i do it? What factors favored its spread?

This is what researchers from Switzerland, Spain and the US have studied, who have been tracing the path that the variant followed through the phylogenetic analysis of their sequences. Among them, the Spanish Iñaki Comas and Fernando González Candelas, the leading experts in sequencing in our country.

Their study was published this Monday in the journal Nature, the same day that Spain opened its borders to vaccinated international travelers. Y can be of great help in answering another question: Could history repeat itself this summer? Comas himself warns that his findings are “a warning about what may happen in the summer of 2021”. Watch out for travel, because its impact was key in the rapid spread of the Spanish variant (called EU1) last year.

Uncontrolled transmission favored by tourism

The conclusions of the study are clear, and point in a very specific direction: “We found no evidence of increased transmissibility, but we demonstrate how the increase in incidence in Spain, the resumption of travel and the lack of effective detection and containment may explain the success of the variant. Despite travel restrictions, we estimate that EU1 was introduced hundreds of times in European countries by tourists. “

Researchers have found that the variant initially dispersed throughout Europe through travel to and from Spain, as a result of the opening of borders in the Schengen area the June 15, 2020. The trips reached its peak during July and August. “The number of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Spain increased from 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week in early July to 100 at the end of August, while the number of cases remained low in most of Europe during this time”, We read in the study.

What followed, however, was an uncontrolled rise in the variant in several countries. “By the end of September 2020, there were more EU1 outside Spain than inside. It was no longer about Spain, the variant was transmitted uncontrollably by other countries “explains the study’s lead author, Swiss researcher Emma Hodcroft, on her Twitter account. Because “the trips were maintained, while the cases rose in Spain. No tests were done on return and the quarantines did not work well. The transmission chains were not cut ”.

But also, the variant “did not spread equally.” “At the end of 2020, in Spain, Ireland and the United Kingdom it accounted for 60% of the sequences. In Norway or France it was not even 20% ”. The researchers tracked the movements of the virus and people during the summer, and created a model that combines covid cases with data on when and where European tourists visited Spain. With this, they simulated how the variant could spread.

And what did they see? Among other things, that not all tourists had been to the same areas of Spain: the French, in the north; the British, in the south and the islands. Areas of Spain where the incidence of covid was very different last summer. “What our model suggests is that travel-related activities are associated with more cases than expected: it is likely that demographics, human behavior, and variation in incidence play a role ”in the rapid transmission of the variant.

It was no longer transmissible, but the environment was “favorable”

Hodcroft confesses that, When they detected the variant, their “main concern was that it would be more transmissible.” But work in the laboratory confirmed that it was not. It had a mutation in the spike protein, but it did not affect its transmissibility. Then That’s when they asked the question: “How could it spread so quickly and so successfully? Could travel have played a role? And the answer, we have already seen, was yes.

“EU1 did not need to be more communicable to spread rapidly across Europe, instead taking advantage of loosening restrictions and increased travel“, Explain. “It’s a good reminder that not all increases in variant frequencies are due to changes in the virus.” The researcher explains that this variant, in particular, was never a “variant of concern” like those that came later. She rates it as an “opportunistic traveler”.

The “favorable environment” found in this new variant played an important role in its expansion: human behavior and the lifting of travel restrictions. “Our results show how a variant can quickly become dominant, even in the absence of a substantial transmission advantage, in favorable epidemiological settings“Warn the researchers.

Variants, travel, and good genomic surveillance

This is important now, even more than before. “As we identify new variants, the critical question is to what extent viral changes are influencing transmission and the increase in cases, and how much changes may be influencing restrictions, people’s behavior, the introductions of the variants … EU1 reminds us how important it is not to underestimate the latter!”Hodcroft insists on Twitter.

And more this summer, with the complex panorama of variants in which we find ourselves. Right now there are no less than four variants of concern circulating: Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta (or what is the same, the British, the South African, the Brazilian and the Indian). Although another of the study’s lead authors, Richard Neher of the University of Basel, believes that “this year, countries are more aware of the potential impact of travel, and we are seeing that tests are already used more widely“.

The study emphasizes something else: the importance of “genomic surveillance”. Because they assure that “it is fundamental to understanding how travel can affect the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and therefore to inform future containment strategies as they resume. ”

The researchers caution that “In the long term, travel restrictions and border closures are neither sustainable nor desirable”. Therefore, it is necessary to “identify better ways to reduce risk to introduce variants, and to ensure that those that are introduced do not spread widely ”. In that sense, they conclude that only good genomic surveillance and coordinated sequencing “will help countries maintain these low levels of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 that has cost so much to reach ”.