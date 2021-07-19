The OPEC + agreement to increase oil production: a solution, but in the long term. By Esther Bourgeois

After an unparalleled escalation in oil prices, even above $ 70, this Sunday the members of OPEC + finally reached the long-awaited agreement.

And it is that after the breakdown of the initial talks, mainly due to the demand to increase the production of the United Arab Emirates within its borders, finally the cartel has unanimously approved increasing the production of crude oil as of next August.

Of course, from the private Swiss bank Julius Baer they do not consider that this extra oil pumping is enough to rebalance the oil market in the short term. “Demand has returned to pre-crisis levels thanks to the recovery, reopening and pronounced rebound in leisure activity, especially visible in North America and Europe. It continues to outpace supply, depleting inventories,” says Carsten Menke , CFA Director of Next Generation.

But he adds that in the long term, that free and additional production capacity of the OPEC + countries is the main reason why we see oil return to low.

“We remain confident that the oil market is in the final phase of its bull cycle. Those who follow the oil market regularly know how complicated the politics related to it are. About two weeks ago, talks to increase supplies between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other key oil producers such as Russia, also referred to as OPEC +, ended without result, as the United Arab Emirates challenged parts of the overall agreement. group supply. Now, over the weekend, the group reached a compromise, raising production by 0.4 million barrels a day and aiming to finalize the global deal by the end of the third quarter of next year. In the short term, these additional barrels will not be enough to rebalance the oil market ”, states the understanding.

For Menke, the exploitation of oil wealth in a market that is ultimately shrinking, “will require careful coordination by countries so as not to jeopardize prices.”

An OPEC + oil policy that is here to stay

“Possibly, OPEC + is an oil policy framework born of the crisis that is here to stay. The most important thing is that current supplies are only artificially limited due to the supply agreement of the oil-producing countries and the sanctions imposed on Venezuela and Iran ”, they point out from the bank and add:“ It is likely that most of these supplies will return to the market before 2025, which will alleviate shortage fears. With this in mind, we remain confident that the oil market is in the final phase of its upward cycle ”.

By Esther Bourgeois