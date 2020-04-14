The actor has always been known for being professional in his appointments, however for this he lost his mind

Gabriel Soto is one of the most controversial actors in the show, and that is that after signed his divorce with Geraldine Bazán amid a great scandal his love story with Irina Baeva It was highly commented.

And although the Russian actor and actress have gone through several problems, the truth is that now they are a solid couple which became the favorite of many. However, there is no lack of those who remind them of the problem in which their romance began.

The situation has haunted Soto in several of his interviews and although the actor is already used to it, there was an occasion in which had to leave an interview because he felt that the presenters’ comments were very hostile.

It was about the program Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina, El Gordo y la Flaca, and it is that the actor shared that this has been the only occasion in which he has had to resort to this. According to what he explained later on his Instagram, the introduction he was given in the program was a kind of attack.

“The introduction of the drivers felt hostile (…) I showed up on the show to talk about my play, not my personal life; if they had asked me I have no problem talking about it, you simply cannot receive a guest that way ”, he assured.

After listening to the introduction Soto decided to leave the set and decided to leave the interview.. In this regard, the presenters commented that it was not their intention to offend the actor and his partner, however, they did not change their position that they were only commenting on the situation of their divorce.

.