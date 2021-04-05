“The only thing I can do is cooperate”: Hunter Biden is sure he will be acquitted in tax investigation

15 minutes. Hunter Biden, the son of the President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, said he was cooperating and feeling “100% sure” that he would be acquitted in an investigation for tax issues that the federal prosecutor’s office of the state of Delaware.

“I am fully cooperating and I am absolutely sure, 100% sure, that at the end of the investigation, I will be acquitted of any wrongdoing“said the second of the US ruler’s sons in an interview broadcast this Sunday by CBS News.

Although he refrained from revealing further details, Hunter insisted that he is sure of his acquittal.

“And the only thing I can do is cooperate, and trust the process.”added.

On December 9, Hunter Biden, who is a Yale University graduate attorney, revealed in a statement that he had been informed the day before that the Delaware federal prosecutor’s office was conducting an investigation into his tax affairs. .

The CNN chain then indicated that the investigation began in 2018 and that has to do with Biden’s son’s business in China.

Fight against drugs

During this Sunday’s interview, released two days before his biography, titled Beautiful Things, was published, Hunter Biden spoke again about his struggle with drugs and alcohol, especially after the death of his older brother. , Beau, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015.

“I spent more time on my hands and knees searching the rugs, smoking anything remotely resembling crack. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone you know I’m sureHunter confessed. He also admitted that he once went “13 days without sleep, and smoking crack and drinking vodka exclusively for all that time.”

Back then, he recalled, his father intervened. “He came to my apartment once,” Hunter recounted, noting that by then Joe Biden “was in the position of vice president” of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

“He got rid of his Secret Service, he managed to get to the house,” Hunter said. “And I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ He said, ‘Baby, what are you doing?’ I said, “Dad, I’m fine.” He said, ‘You’re not fine.’

Biden’s son was one of the favorite political targets of former President Donald Trump and his entourage in recent years.

“We talk at least every night,” he said and stressed that the current ruler not only communicates with him but with each of his granddaughters and his daughter every day.

“He’s always done that. I mean always. He’s talked to each one of us. But I’ll tell you why: because he lost. Because he, like me, knows what it’s like to not be able to pick up the phone and talk to your son.” , Held.

Hunter is the second child from President Biden’s first marriage, who lost his first wife and daughter in an accident in 1972 and then his firstborn in 2015.