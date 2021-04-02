The only six sagas that triumphed in tennis: from the Stolle to the Korda

Updated 03/30/2021 – 10:47

In sports there are many sagas that have spread over time. The same is not the case in tennis, where since it is an individual sport, with a lot of pressure, it is difficult for children to take over from their parents.

In the history of the ATP there are only six cases of players who have followed in the wake of their parents and who have been ‘top 100’ of the world circuit in both cases.

The most successful were Fred and Sandon Stolle. The Australians amassed ‘Grand Slam’ titles in both singles and doubles. Fred won at Roland Garros (1965) and US Open (1966). And up to 10 times he entered his name in the modality in pairs in the ‘majors’. His son won on the tracks in New York in 1998 alongside Cyril Suk.

Later other families appeared such as Phil and Taylor Dent, Leif and Joachim Johansson, Cristophe and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, Petr and Sebastian Korda and Christian and Casper Ruud.

Both Korda and Ruud are currently continuing their parents’ careers. The Czech-born American is 87th in the ranking at the age of 20, while Ruud, 22, debuted his record of titles last season in the land of Buenos Aires.

The Mecir tried it, Miloslav Jr. wanted to emulate his father, but fell by the wayside after pointing out ways. In fact, in 2014 the preview of the French Open came to pass. Leo Borg hopes to live up to the expectations of his surname. His father Björn was world number one and winner of 11 majors (six Roland Garros and five Wimbledon), becoming the dominator of the seventies.