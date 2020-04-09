Flavio Briatore She will be 70 years old in a few days and will do so in the midst of a coronavirus crisis. The Italian president has taken advantage of the confinement to chat with the Corriere della Sera, where he has reviewed his career. During it he has directed two of the best drivers in history such as Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, with whom he won 4 F1 World Cups (two with the German and two with the Spanish). «In F1 I have won 7 World Cups in 18 years, not bad», he highlights.

Regarding Fernando Alonso, Briatore only regrets that he left for McLaren: «The only shit was that he went to McLaren. The big regret is Ferrari, he lost two world championships for reasons beyond his control. The first, in 2010, had already been won and there was an error from the wall. It was very difficult, I had never seen Fernando cry. F1 history would have changed, the following year with incredible motivation he would have won again and Domenicali and Montezemolo would have stayed. Misunderstandings arose after that episode.

“I think we had started to celebrate too much. It also happened to me with ‘Schumi’. We were convinced that he would win the World Cup in Suzuka, they had organized a party with oysters and shrimp. We did not win: three of us were among the shrimp, “Schumi” who did not speak at all and his manager. ” Briatore added.

The Italian acknowledges that he wished he could have two F1 greats together like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher together “Because we couldn’t see them compete with each other and then there is Fernando. If I had had a team I would have chosen him. He is a Rottweiler and makes very few mistakes.

Finally, Briatore gives his podium the best drivers today who are «Hamilton, then Verstappen and Leclerc. I would like to see these two together on the same team. He also referred to the bad moment that Ferrari is going through, which has not won a World Cup since 2007 with Raikkonen: «I still don’t understand how Ferrari doesn’t win: It has the financing, it has a history, it has very good mechanics, I think it lacks a binder of everything ».