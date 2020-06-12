Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 12, 2020, p. a10

Mexican coaches Luis Fernando Tena, from Chivas, and Miguel Herrera, from America, criticized the recent statements of former national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who last week said that his pupils were silent when asked if they were ready to beat Brazil in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The coach of the Guadalajara club and who also directed the representative tricolor who won the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics precisely against Canarinha, described these comments as a total lie and considered that the Colombian helmsman was the only one who doubted a Possible victory against the Brazilians in the round of 16 match of said World Cup.

“I respect Mr. Osorio, he is honest, hard-working, professional, serious, but it was annoying that in those statements he touched his heart and head as if saying ‘the Mexican player lacks heart and mentality’, that is a complete lie, the Mexican is very capable, plays against any selection and court.

“The question was badly made originally, the doubt is already bothersome, the only one who hesitated was him, so the players did not answer, ‘Do you think you are ready to face Brazil?’, Of course we are ready,” he mentioned. The skinny.

For his part, Piojo Herrera said that Osorio only made excuses for the poor results obtained in Russia 2018 and that he did not know how to take advantage of the generation of players that beat Brazil at the London 2012 Olympics and tied him for the World Cup. from 2014.

“That is why we are angry that someone comments that there is no response from Mexicans against Brazil, I say this in the case of Professor Osorio, who was wrong.

“They were the same teams that faced each other since the Olympics, you cannot say that those players for the next World Cup were afraid and did not answer, you cannot make excuses that we Mexicans cannot, that is what bothers us.

Heart left over. We can have distractions and make mistakes, but we play from you to you to any team, with heart, determination and mentality, said the coach of the Eagles, who commanded the Tri in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He also pointed out that in case the national team players had expressed a certain fear of facing Verdeamarela in Russia 2018, Osorio’s role was precisely to promote the team.

“I have everything to gain and nothing to lose and you arrive with the player who had no mentality or heart … And if you did not find an answer, the conviction of a coach, because you impose it, you are the leader, you should tell the group: ‘ Let’s see, we are going to win ‘, you motivate them, although in this selection they inject you with that determination, the three of us had to lead them, they do not lack mentality or heart, “he said.

Both strategists participated in a virtual talk that closed a cycle of Masterclasses organized by the Mx League and the Center for Technological Innovation (CITEC) of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), in which José Manuel de la Torre also intervened. , coach of Toluca, who tearfully remembered his friend and also former player Benjamín Galindo, who is recovering after suffering a stroke a few days ago.

Reflecting on the teachings that the coronavirus pandemic will leave, Chepo said: “I am left with a retrospective of oneself, of valuing our health, our person, family, partner, everything that surrounds us, realizing everything we have … ”, And after making a brief pause, he continued with a broken voice:“ Sorry. The subject of Benja came to mind, and we love him very much and we are very sorry. ”

Along the same lines, Tena commented: “This pandemic has slapped us all. The key word has been said by Chepo: to value. Damn, we were so happy and didn’t know it. ”

In this regard, Herrera said: what he has left us is knowing how to be patient, it is a difficult circumstance, he is going to hit everyone on the economic question, but it has made us more human, more aware.