“The only one in the world with four vice-presidents”

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, confirmed this Tuesday the changes in the Executive after the departure from it by Pablo Iglesias, and from which it will go from being parity to having most women. With the arrival of the Minister of Labor, Yolanda diaz, to the Third Vice-Presidency, highlighted that “We are the only government in the world with four vice-presidents.”

In a brief appearance on the stairs of the Palacio de la Moncloa, Sánchez has read the names that will occupy the portfolios of his Government after the changes due to the departure of Iglesias. As you already knew, Díaz replaces him as vice president of United We Can within the coalition, although not as the second, but as the third. This position is exchanged with the also Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, who becomes second vice president. This limited government crisis is completed with the entry of the until now Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, as the new Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda.

Sánchez has only confirmed some changes in the Executive agreed with Iglesias and already known, but in a speech in which he has underlined the “feminist” character of his Government that this Tuesday takes a step further and goes from having an equal number of ministers and ministers – eleven – so that the number of these exceeds that of the former.

“We had a joint Executive, today with more women, which already had a specific weight within the Coalition Executive and today it is somewhat greater if possible. Four women for the first time occupy the four vice presidencies of the Government, “he said.

“We are the only government in the world with four women vice presidents, his outstanding position is a source of pride for the women of this country and I am sure for many men “, added the President, who also stressed that after this remodeling, Spain becomes the sixth country in the world with the highest number of women in the Government and the fourth in the EU. The four vice presidents, he said, are “capable, competent, exemplary and faultless “

In particular about Calviño, Díaz and Belarra, Sánchez recalled that in their “different responsibilities” they have had “outstanding work in the Government in this pandemic”, which they have faced with “decisive and constructive attitude in the worst moments”.

Without distinguishing between them, he stressed that they have used the “formula for great consensuses”, which are “the unity, dialogue and a hard-working public service. “

“They all count on me absolute confidence and gratitude for having accepted his new responsibilities, “he assured.