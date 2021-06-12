The only known black Ferrari J50 in the world appears for sale brand new

A magnificent and outstanding example of one of Ferrari’s rarest limited editions, as well as one of the most attractive, has appeared for sale practically brand new at a Tokyo dealership, the only Ferrari J50 made in full black.

The Ferrari J50 is one of the rarest and most attractive special editions released by the Maranello firm in the last times. This was presented in 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the Italian brand to the country of the rising sun, hence its strange name, the acronym of Japan 50 (J50).

Only 10 copies of this edition were manufactured and all of them were intended for very important customers of the brand in Japan. Due to its low production and that it was not marketed in any other market, This model is one of the rarest that we can find from the Italian firm. Therefore, the sale of one of these exclusive pieces is quite an event, especially for the wealthiest collectors, as this will be one of the first occasions in which they can get hold of one of the spectacular J50s. The last time one of these units was in 2019 and it was also brand new.

Based on the Ferrari 488 Spider but had a targa roof.

That very few copies were manufactured had a logical consequence and not at all unexpected, since each of the clients configured their model to their liking, and therefore we can almost say that These 10 units left Maranello being authentic unique pieces. The specimen that has appeared for sale in Japan turns out to be the only known complete black color, as this edition is duly documented thanks to the numerous images that we can find of these specimens on the net, including this specific piece.

Unique piece

This specimen is practically brand new, since your dashboard reflects less than 700 km of use. Its greatest peculiarity is its chromatic configuration, as its owner chose the body in the attractive Nero Daytona black in combination with the Grigio Corsa gray wheels – a tone very similar to titanium – behind which the yellow brake calipers appear. Inside we find a cabin covered entirely in Alcantara and black leather, with numerous exposed carbon fiber inserts and a few white leather details on the seats. Some features that make this specimen unmistakable.

The Ferrari J50 is actually based on the Ferrari 488 Spider, from which it inherits its frame and mechanical configuration without changes. So behind the cabin we find the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering 690PS and which is associated with the rear axle by means of a 7-speed double-clutch automatic transmission. Although their specifications are identical, their values ​​are not even alike. Rosso Scuderia, the official dealer of the Italian brand in the city of Tokyo, asks for this piece no less than 398 million yen, about 3.6 million dollars or 2.9 million euros to the current change.