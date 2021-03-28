The only fight of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in this 2020, for now is in a federal court

The boxer who wants revenge against «Canelo» Álvarez 1:05

(CNN Spanish) – Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has filed a lawsuit against his promoter Óscar de la Hoya and his company, Golden Boy Promotions, as well as the streaming platform DAZN, arguing breach of contract.

The details of the lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, maintains that the contract has not been fully complied with.

“Despite Álvarez’s successes, both DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions have broken the promises they made to Álvarez and the fans, and by doing so, the defendants have breached their respective contracts and caused Álvarez harm. for at least $ 280 million. “

In October 2018, Canelo Álvarez signed a contract that assured him an income of 365 million dollars for 11 fights with DAZN.

23 months have passed since the agreement was signed and the Mexican fighter has fought in three bouts, the last on November 2, 2019 against Sergey Kovalev.

The “Canelo” has not yet manifested

CNN has attempted to obtain comment from Álvarez’s legal team, who indicated that they are not currently available to the media.

For its part, a Golden Boy Promotions spokesperson told CNN that Canelo’s annoyance is against DAZN because, according to Oscar de la Hoya’s company, the streaming platform refuses to honor the contract by not approving pending opponents. of Saúl Álvarez that they have presented.

Golden Boy targets DAZN

This has resulted, according to Golden Boy, in DAZN refusing to pay Canelo the amount required under the contract.

“Even though our contract specifically gives Golden Boy the right to wait until the pandemic is over and the fans can return, in the best interest of boxing, Golden Boy is doing everything it can to put up great fights,” he says the promoting company in its statement.

Golden Boy added that they are ready to finalize a fight for Saúl Álvarez as soon as possible.

For its part, DAZN told CNN that they are aware of the lawsuit but are not commenting on legal issues.

The World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Council suspended all fights in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and only recently announced a new schedule of pending bouts.