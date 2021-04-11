the only candidate will not appear

Except for a totally unexpected turn of events and that a very cover-up shows up in the next few hours, Florentino Pérez will be re-elected as president of Real Madrid this very sunday

The only possible candidate he had dropped who could run, the young businessman Enrique Riquelme, has announced that it is not going to do it and blames the deadlines of the Madrid electoral system, since he had planned to prepare his candidacy for this summer and not for this month.

The Alicante-born man had the intention of launching a very extensive campaign in the media to expose his project to the partners, but they have not been able to prepare it due to the “unjustified electoral advance” and they will postpone their intentions for the next opportunity, which will be at least in 2025 By then, Riquelme will be 36 years old.

As of the date of publication of this news, the only candidacy presented and confirmed is that of Florentino Pérez. Eduardo Fernandez de Blas, vice president and man of confidence of Pérez, was in charge of the procedure this Friday.

In this way, except for an unexpected jump to the fore, Florentino will be proclaimed directly this Sunday and there will not even be elections, as it already happened in the last three legislatures of the white club.