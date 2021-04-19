The only belt that matters

Christian teruel

World champion belts have long since lost their value. From being something prestigious and with an incalculable price, to being common and vulgar, lowering its price to a minimum. A mere object victim of speculation. Like the tulips in the Netherlands in the seventeenth century, where due to greed, the business of buying and selling these flowers and their seeds produced a crisis that led to the ruin of thousands of people. Something exclusive became a zero value product. Because it is not only about the overbooking of organizations, but the saturation of titles granted. Thus, today one suffers from dozens of interim monarchs, regulars, diamonds or any other definition that occurs to any gyrfalcon to profit and depreciate the noble art.

The spectacle offered by the current holders of such honor and their aspirants sometimes does not add up either. Either because of promoters when organizing uneven fights, the organizations with their lists or the decisions in the career of the fighters themselves. In addition, today the public can find many very interesting and even matches, with nothing at stake other than the stock market, the ranking or regional bands. There we have last year’s Baranchynk – Zepeda or Cheeseman – Metcalf for the Lonsdale belt for the best in the UK as recent examples, among others. And the trilogy of Gatti¬ against Ward always in memory.

We can always find nice exceptions, like the fighter that Gallo Estrada and Chocolatito González gave us for the WBC and WBA super flyweight world championships. But like the one adding Coca Cola to a blue label Johnny Walker, the WBC already wants to spoil a big event by adding senseless intentions to the immediate rematch between them. And is that after naming the Rooster franchise champion, only the WBA belt would be at stake. This is due to the profit from another fight, Sor Rungvisai-Cuadras, who has been sanctioned as a WBC super flyweight world championship, something that he did not need to make her attractive either. Like whiskey connoisseurs, good fans will not mix circumstances and will value contests for their primary ingredients: the fighters.

So just as the institutions only look for their wealth, the fans should look for ours: that of enjoying the technique and courage of the boxers without giving importance to the scepters. As Eddie Hearn rightly pointed out about the hair between Joshua and Fury, if it is for all the titles well, but clothes would not hurt if you had to leave any vacancy. Because the really important thing is to do the match that the fans want. And I add, because the only belt we should consider is the one that holds our pants.