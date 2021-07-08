“The only assets that reduce the correlation are the alternatives”

– In an inflationary environment, what role do liquid alternative assets play at a time like the present?

They play a fundamental role, especially after the financial crisis we have seen an unprecedented intervention by central banks that has produced an inflation of practically all assets. We are talking about valuations in some equity markets that are very, very tight … and it goes without saying that fixed income also has very demanding valuations with which the returns that we can expect in the future are also very tight. What has not changed is customer demand in terms of coupon, yield and profitability perspectives, with which alternative assets have a lot to say there. We are talking about Spanish investors with a very conservative profile, and as we have said, the returns to be expected in fixed income are very low. It is in this context that alternative management plays an important role in portfolios when it comes to diversifying because the increase in inflation and its subsequent rise in rates can generate risks.

-Why is dispersion so important in this asset class?

For Schroders it is very important in alternative management, and active in general. Alternative management is still leveraged. And it is fundamental because a large part of the growth theses or perspectives that we have for the coming years speak of a homogeneous and rhythmic economic growth between regions. This thesis is based on the fact that vaccination will be at a measured pace, that monetary policy will also be … But we do not share that vision, far from it. We see developed markets and the Federal Reserve possibly changing its discourse in September and starting to talk about the withdrawal of stimuli at the end of the year or a rise in rates in 2023, while the European Central Bank (ECB) does not even consider it. We also see this in the PMIs, we have seen good data in Europe in June, while the US, UK, Japan and Australia have had PMIs down. That which translates into different returns per investment style; and this obviously can be taken advantage of in an environment of greater dispersion by active managers and alternative management can be a clear winner for the future.

-What does Schroders offer to investors interested in liquid alternative investment?

Schroders is one of the largest management companies that has one of the alternative platforms. The best known is GAIA, where what we try is to group ten strategies for Spanish investors under the UCITS format, the best alternative management firms with daily and weekly liquidity. In the current context of inflation, the strategy that we are promoting the most is Schroders GAIA Helix is ​​a market neutral alternative fund that tries to package the best Schroders equity solutions. The consistency of our managers to generate alpha over time is above 66% of all our assets at three and five years, beating the benchmark indices and excluding market risk because it is market neutral. With which we package that management of the alpha of equity strategies, we remove the market risk and what we try is in an uncorrelated way and that a very low risk profile, volatility of 4%. It is a very optimal solution for this environment that goes to that fixed income niche where returns are lower.

– Aside from having a certain percentage in RF and VR, how can a portfolio really be de-correlated? What does decorrelation contribute?

That is the great debate that we have had in recent years. With a portfolio that consisted of 60% equities and 40% fixed income, or vice versa, we have seen that in market corrections, fixed income acted as a cushion for equities, however that protection is breaking down, traditional assets are more correlated. We have done a recent study in which we pointed out that since the 2008 financial crisis the correlation of traditional assets has increased and has doubled in many cases. There were clients who told us that they had stocks, bonds, real estate assets listed as Socimis and commodities, however the correlation with the US stock market was increasing. The only assets that are lowering the correlation are alternative assets. We invite investors to review their positions and have alternatives because, looking ahead in an environment of more dispersion, they will play a fundamental role in diversifying and trying to replicate the extraordinary returns that we have had in the last decade.