In the science fiction genre with a hint of terror, there is nothing better than facing Predator, Terminator and Alien. Even though you died in the process.

The actor Bill Paxton He has earned being remembered as a cult hero. Since he is the only actor who has died at the hands of three legendary movie monsters such as Predator, Terminator and Alien. He was also a tireless worker who often appeared in more than one movie in the same year. Not forgetting that he had a triumphant time between 1983 and 1998 in which he acted in at least one film per year. He continued to work in film and television until he died of coronary heart failure in 2017 at age 61.

So were his roles against the three legendary villains of cinema.

Bill Paxton faced Predator, Terminator, and Alien, but as a mere human he had little chance of survival.

In Terminator (1984) he had a small role where he played a punk with blue hair who faces the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) when he first arrives in Los Angeles. On the scene he is accompanied by two more gang members and although he only looks like he is being pushed against a fence, it seems that the Terminator had no intention of leaving anyone alive. This short scene was enough to impress director James Cameron. So they worked together once again on Aliens: The Return (1986) where he played the soldier William Hudson. During a skirmish, an Alien comes out of the ground and kills him. Meanwhile in Predator 2 (1990) played police officer Jerry Lambert, who confronts Predator on the Los Angeles city subway. He sacrifices himself so that innocent people can be saved.

Actor Lance Henriksen is the only one approaching Bill Paxton’s record, he was also shot by the T-800 in Terminator and was stabbed by a Predator in Alien vs. Predator (2004). His character from Aliens: The Return, Bishop, is violently shattered by the xenomorphic queen, but since he is an android, he technically survives and only “dies” when he asks to be “deactivated” in Alien 3. So for now Bill Paxton is the victim. Predator, Terminator and Alien favorite.

