Day after day successive cancellations of continental leagues in Europe are confirmed and it is easy to lose count. Doing data collection, currently there are only seven European competitions that maintain the intention of resuming activity. Are the Spanish, French, German, Turkish leagues and the Adriatic League, in addition to the Euroleague and Eurocup. It will be interesting to see if this list remains intact for a certain time or the coronavirus forces its cancellation as well.

.