Madrid, May 4 . .- The teams from Russia, the United States, Europe, China, India and the Rest of the World, captained by legends such as Garry Kaspárov or Vladimir Kramnik, will compete from May 5 to 10 the Online Nations Cup, which prolongs the “boom” of internet chess during the pandemic.

Kaspárov, undisputed world number one for two decades, will be the captain-non-player of the European team, whose highest ranking player (fifth in the world ranking with 2,860 points) will be the Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who shared leadership in the Yekaterinburg (Russia) Candidates Tournament until he was suspended mid-program due to the coronavirus crisis.

The European team is completed by the Armenian Levon Aronian, the Dutch Anish Giri, the Polish Jan Krzystov Duda and two women, the Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk and the Georgian Nana Dzagnidze.

The regulation requires that in the starting quartets of the six teams there be at least one player.

Due to the hierarchy of its elements, the Chinese team, winner of a historic gold double in the last chess Olympiad, will start as favorite. With an average of 2,717 ELO points, it dominates the ranking ahead of Europe (2,687), Russia (2,662), the United States (2,641), India (2,605) and Rest of the World (2,597).

At the head of China is competing the world number three, Ding Liren, who has just lost to the world champion, the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, in the semifinals of the internet tournament organized by the latter, although he defeated him in the league.

Along with Ding are Wand Hao, world number 12 and participant in the World Title Candidates Tournament, and number one in world women’s chess, Hou Yifan, four-time world champion and the youngest woman to achieve the rank of International Master .

As in her time with the Hungarian Judit Polgar, Hou Yifan does not usually compete in women’s tournaments and is the only woman present in the top 100 in the absolute world ranking (84). Alongside the former child prodigy, who interrupted her career to accept the Rhodes Scholarship from Oxford University, will be the current world champion Ju Wenjun on the Chinese team.

The first Russian board will be Ian Nepomniachtchi, the other leader of the Candidates until his suspension, who will share a team with Vladislav Artemiev, Sergey Karjakin and Aleksandra Goryachkina. Dmitry Andreikin and Olga Girya are listed as reserves.

The United States enlists all its figures, with the world runner-up, Fabiano Caruana, in front. He will be accompanied by the world number one in lightning chess, Hikaru Nakamura, who this Sunday lost the final of the Magnus Carlsen Invitational to the world champion. Along with them, Wesley So, Leinier Domínguez (of Cuban origin), Irina Krush and Anna Zatonskih.

At the forefront of India, under the leadership of Vladimir Kramnik, competes the legendary former world champion Viswanathan Anand, who at 50 is among the 15 best in the world and shines especially in fast chess. He is accompanied by Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Humpy Koneru, Adhiban Baskaran and Harika Dronavalli.

The Rest of the World team, led by Azerbaijani Teimour Radjábov, last year’s FIDE World Cup champion, includes Iranian prodigy -resident in France- Alireza Firouzja, 16. Along with them, the Peruvian Jorge Cori, the Egyptian Bassem Amin – best African player – the Ukrainian Mariya Muzychuk and the Kazakh Dinara Saduakassova. The FIDE president himself, the Russian, Arkady Dvorkovich, will act as team captain.

“The reasons for organizing an official online tournament are the most unfortunate, but we are happy to see that chess contributes to making the quarantine more bearable for millions of people confined to their homes, who, in addition to being able to play their own games, have the opportunity to experience the excitement of a world-class tournament, “said Dvorkovich.

In the roster of tournament participants there are six who have had the world title and twelve who have been candidates for the throne at some point in their careers.

The Internet Nations Cup, jointly organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the world’s first platform, Chess.com, will have a format similar to the Ryder Cup of golf, with six teams of four competing in games at a fast pace for a prize pool amounting to 166,109 euros.

Read more

Each player will have 25 minutes on the clock, plus 10 seconds of added time for each movement.

To guarantee fair play and that players do not receive external help, neither human nor from computers, they will be observed during the games by international referees associated with FIDE by means of videoconference and there will be strict supervision of their webcam, computer screen and the room in which they are playing the game.

The first phase, a double-round league, will end on May 9, and the top two finishers will play the final the following day.

.