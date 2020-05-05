The online entertainment industry has recorded widely varying results during the COVID-19 pandemic. It would be logical to think that, despite the great recession that has been observed in the world economy; online gaming would have seen an uptick in sales and transactions worldwide.

Such it seems that the economic paralysis has caused the opposite effect, a less willingness of the gamers themselves to play on paid platforms or TBG (Transaction Based Games) in which the players. In Spain, the government passed a law that prohibited online casinos from offering promotions to their customers during quarantine, to protect the assets of players.

All these factors have caused a significant loss of money by many of the companies that are dedicated to providing online game hosting services; In addition, the cancellation of massive events related to this type of entertainment, which until the beginning of the year had been growing exponentially.

The crisis of online entertainment is felt in e-Sports

Overall, e-Sports, fantasy sports, and other games that rely heavily on real sports, have lost a large number of players, resulting in declining earnings and severe depression.

Throughout the world, sporting events of all kinds have been canceled or delayed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus; This fact was what caused to a great extent the fall of the fantasy sports market, a genre that was becoming increasingly popular, registering annual growth that on average exceeded 100%.

On the other hand, casual and non-fantasy games have greatly increased their market reach, generating much greater profits as the quarantine progresses.

Online casinos continue to win despite the crisis

Many countries around the world have taken very restrictive economic measures regarding online casino promotions. However, this does not prevent websites such as Casino Shark, which offers reviews of legal online casinos in Spain, from registering an increase in their monthly visits since confinement was declared and the state of alarm in the country.

Games like Poker and slot machines have been the ones with the greatest boom. So the online casino industry has benefited greatly from confinement; According to FOX Bet, this is a “move” by users to online casinos in search of entertainment and extra profits.

Mobile games also register an increase in the number of users

Another sector that has registered gains is that of mobile games. Contrary to TBG and e-Sports, games like Clash of Clans, PUBG and hundreds of casual and cooperative online games have registered a higher number of downloads and active users. While Steam also registers an increase in the activity of MMOs like League of Legends, but especially in titles with a more narrative mechanic.

