the ones you buy from now on will be 100% electric

Zaragoza has made a most interesting announcement: all new city buses will be fully electric. The mayor of the city, Jorge Azcón, announced this week that none of the 68 buses that are scheduled to be renewed until 2022 will be combustion. Instead, the city will take over a fleet of 68 electric buses, which will mean an outlay of 46 million euros. Currently, Zaragoza has four electric buses and 111 hybrid buses, among others.

While it is true that buying these buses supposes spend 12 million euros more that if its combustion counterparts were purchased, Azcón considers that long-term savings will be generated because “its operating cost is lower” and “its maintenance is simpler”. The next step is obvious: adapting the garages to be able to load the buses.

1,700 tons of CO2 less for each bus

As far as the fleet is concerned, Zaragoza has opted for 51 12-month electric buses and 17 articulated 18-meter buses. The idea is not only to save costs in the long term, but to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In the words of the city council, for each diesel bus replaced, 1,700 tons of CO2 will be saved (which is what they emit throughout their useful life).

“It is estimated that, when the entire fleet is replaced by electric vehicles, Zaragoza will save more than 621,000 tons of CO2 emissions” – Zaragoza City Council.

As explained by the Zaragoza city council, the necessary procedures have already been initiated so that the AVANZA garages, the concession company, have “enough charging points before the arrival of the first new vehicles”, something that should happen over the next year.

Presentation of the initiative.

They also ensure that the installation of 75 chargers, 37 of them for the 12-meter buses and 38 (higher power) for the 18-meter buses, which have a higher capacity battery and move more weight. A additional 300 kW charger to cover “unforeseen situations”.

Finally, the city council affirms that they are already working on the design and realization of the connection with the transformer electrical substation of Torre Oliviera (of Endesa), from where a high voltage line will be carried. An internal medium voltage distribution network and transformers for each charger will also have to be installed. According to Heraldo de Aragón, this will cost about 12 million euros and will take between 12 and 18 months.

