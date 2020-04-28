         The OnePlus Z with perforated screen will be presented in July, according to a leak

OnePlus has accustomed us, throughout its few but productive years of life, to the fact that we usually have two presentations of mobile phones each year with them. A first generation with a number that indicates the renewal that it plays according to a methodical list that only model number 4 was skipped, a second generation with surname T in the second half of the year.

Thus, after the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that we met a couple of weeks ago, we would have to wait until the future OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro in the month of October, approximately. But it seems that this year there will be a change of plans and a new line will sneak in between the two mentioned. That is what indicates a leak that places an unknown OnePlus Z landing in July.

A possible super mid-range with 5G

You have to look almost 5 years to find the only similar variation in OnePlus plans from birth. It happened in October 2015 that OnePlus put your OnePlus X into circulation, a device that was paired with the OnePlus 2 of that same year although it mounted a processor from the previous year, the Snapdragon 801 of 28 nanometers. Yes, in 2014 such processors were manufactured.

As leaked so far, it could mean the return of OnePlus to mid-range prices

Then, the OnePlus X was positioned as a certainly compact model for the time, with 5 inches of FullHD screen and only 14 centimeters in height (at the level of the iPhone SE 2002, for example), than OnePlus commercialized more economically. The OnePlus X would never be renewed and 2016 would mark the start of the n / nT double families with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T of that year.

Little is known about this OnePlus Z at the moment, beyond that the screen will count, or so the image that accompanies the leak tells us, with a perforated screen in the upper central part to house a single front camera. Rumors speak of 6.4-inch panel, 90Hz refresh rate, and MediaTek’s Dimensional 1000, which would mean two things: we would have 5G connectivity and we would talk about a mid-range.

Some specifications that are more diffusedly attached to this future OnePlus Z tell us about 48 megapixels of the main camera, accompanied by two other sensors with their respective lenses, and a battery of 4,000 mAh with 30W fast charge. Perhaps we are facing a super mid-range capable of lowering the price of the recent OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, returning OnePlus to the fight in the band of 500 euros. We will see. Now it is time to wait for July.

