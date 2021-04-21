The OnePlus Watch is updated, but it does not fix all its shortcomings

The OnePlus Watch has been available for a few weeks, but you have already received your first software update. The update is available in the United States and Canada, with the promise of reaching other countries in the next few days. And with this launch, the manufacturer intends to correct some of the various deficiencies that the smartwatch has presented since its arrival on the market.

While the watch received positive reviews for design, price, and outstanding autonomy, the negative reviews were swift. According to users, the most important shortcomings of the OnePlus Watch they were on the software side and that is what is intended to repair -at least in part- with this first update.

According to what was published by OnePlus on its forum, the first update brings with it several improvements. Some of the highlights are the optimization in GPS performance, greater precision in tracking activities and the refinement of the heart rate monitoring algorithm.

In addition, the response to the movement of the wrist to activate the screen (raise to wake) was improved, as well as the notification synchronization algorithm. But that’s not all, as OnePlus fixed “known bugs” and optimized system stability.

The OnePlus Watch software still has a lot to improve

For the next updates, OnePlus promised to add a feature highly demanded by users: the always-on display. In this way, you can view some essential data on the device screen, without needing to “wake up” it completely.

In the future, the more than 110 training modes that the OnePlus Watch can register will also be fully enabled. And the manufacturer assured that the following versions of the software will incorporate translations into more languages. In principle, support for Spanish, Italian, German and Polish. As for aesthetics and customization, meanwhile, OnePlus indicated that in future updates a clock face “with artificial intelligence” will be incorporated.

Will a software booster be enough for the OnePlus Watch to make a bigger impact on the market? For now it is impossible to know, although seems like a step in the right direction. That the device has no points of comparison with high-end smartwatches does not mean that users should settle for poor performance just because it is an inexpensive alternative.

