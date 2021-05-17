The OnePlus TV could arrive in Europe very soon | Technology

OnePlus would be planning to bring its TV to the European market, we are talking about the OnePlusTV with 55 inches and 4K resolution.

A year ago OnePlus announced that it was preparing a television, the news took many of us by surprise as the company was known for mobile phones and not for household products. After the presentation, the television was forgotten in Europe because it was only marketed in China and India.

OnePlus seems to be preparing the arrival of this TV to the European market or, at least, this is what the sources of WinFuture say. It would have been Pete Lau who has told the media that they are preparing to enter the European television market.

The truth is that nowadays it is not surprising that OnePlus launches televisions, since it even has a smartwatch and a good number of mobile devices when until four years ago they only made an annual launch.

The OnePlusTV TV mounts a QLED panel With a technology that is very similar to what Samsung televisions mount, it has 55 inches and the resolution is 4K. In terms of certifications, it supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, so content with high dynamic range will be enjoyable.

In addition to the panel and display technology, the rear features an integrated soundbar that folds out when needed. This soundbar is rated at 50W and has eight speakers in addition to Dolby Atmos certification. to generate surround sound. The software that this TV uses is Android TV and it is compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

The OnePlus premium range mobile has a 6.7 “120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage with a 48 Mpx camera and 4,500mAh battery.

At the moment we do not know the price of the television in Europe, nor the exact date of the arrival of this product to our shores. In principle, it should have a fairly competitive price to be able to gain a foothold in such a complicated sector and in which the options of TCL, Samsung, Sony, LG and Xiaomi compete every day.