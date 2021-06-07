The OnePlus Nord N200 5G, the firm’s cheapest device, is shown in its first image

06/07/2021 at 7:09 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

For a few months we have known the new family of high-end devices from OnePlus, these being the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. In addition, the firm also released the Nord CE 5G, being its proposal within the mid-range. However, this is not all, since as happened last year and it seems that it will be what the firm will have used to today, there will be more devices. We talk about Nord N200 5G, direct successor of the N100 and that it is the most economical proposal of the firm.

Through PCMag we have been able to discover some details of this new terminal, which in design is very much in line with what we have been seeing recently. The image that you can see on these lines would be the design of this terminal, with a triple system of sensors and a front camera in the upper left part of the panel. Another of the highlights of this new model is your improvement on the screen. And it is that although it is a somewhat smaller size (6.49 inch), will make the leap to 1080p compared to the 720p of the N100. The firm will also continue to bet on the 90Hz frequency on the screen, and everything indicates that their cameras will have a 48MP main sensor.

At the moment from OnePlus they have not wanted to give more information regarding the technical specifications of the phone apart from its price. And it is that the terminal will cost about 250 dollars and it would arrive during this same year. We will be awaiting more details in this regard.