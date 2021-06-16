the OnePlus Nord N200 5G comes to T ‑ Mobile and Metro

T-Mobile customers can get it free with a phone trade-in OR by adding a line

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jun 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – T ‑ Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is coming to T ‑ Mobile and Metro by T ‑ Mobile. What if; The Un ‑ carrier has the US exclusive – this means it will be the ONLY wireless carrier where you can get this great new phone. And this is a strong bet from T ‑ Mobile so that the whole country can switch to 5G with offers like these, to get it FREE on both T-Mobile and Metro.

At T-Mobile, new and existing customers can get it free with 24 monthly bill credits when exchanging any device or adding a new line.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available at T-Mobile and Metro stores on June 25.

The inexpensive OnePlus Nord N200 5G has a 6.49 “FHD + screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It includes three rear cameras and a 16 MP front camera for all those moments that deserve to be captured in a photo. It comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. and 18W fast charging capability, so customers can stay connected all day The OnePlus Nord N200 5G connects to T ‑ Mobile’s extended range 5G for nationwide coverage and ultra-fast 5G for blazing speeds.

T ‑ Mobile is the nation’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, and of course, Metro customers enjoy all of those benefits, too! T-Mobile’s extended-range 5G network covers 295 million people and spans 1.6 million square miles. And it covers 92 percent of the miles of interstates nationwide compared to AT&T and Verizon, which only cover 68 and 51 percent of miles respectively. In addition, now that Sprint is part of T ‑ Mobile, The Un ‑ carrier extends its leadership by activating the 5G ultra-capacity network across the country and bringing high-speed 5G to more places than anyone else. Ultra-capacity 5G offers average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and currently covers 140 million people.

T ‑ Mobile customers can take advantage of these amazing deals or pick up the 64GB Quantum Blue color phone for $ 9 per month ($ 0 down payment; regular price (or FRP): $ 216), all for customers with good value. 24-month credit rating with the T ‑ Mobile Interest-Free Equipment Finance Plan. To learn more about the latest OnePlus smartphone on TMobile, visit here. Metro customers can enter here for more information and prices.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on the regular price is paid at the time of purchase. Upgrading to 5G: If you are canceling your account, contact us first to continue receiving invoice credits, or you may have to pay the balance based on your required financing agreement. Eligible credit rating, service and exchanges required. $ 30 service fee or device changes may be required, either in stores or on customer service calls. $ 216 with bill credits; the account must be active and current in order to receive the credits; the process could take 2 billing cycles. Maximum 4 per account. Subway: eligible transfer required. Via $ 230 Instant Refund with Identity Verification. Limit 2 per household. Consult an associate for details. The most reliable: according to the company umlaut with data from the open call on user experience (September 2020 to February 2021). The fastest– Opensignal awards, based on average speeds (US 5G User Experience Report, April 2021). Details on 5G devices, coverage and access at T-Mobile.com. Battery life will depend on settings and actual use. Actual performance experienced by users may vary depending on specific environmental loading conditions.

