The OnePlus Nord keeps dropping in price on AliExpress

The OnePlus Nord keep going down and is close to 300 euros with this offer. You can take OnePlus smartphone with 80 euros discount and enjoy one of the devices that we have recommended the most in recent times. This is all you need to know.

Everything you win with the OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a beautiful design and a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution. Thanks to its 90 Hz screen you will enjoy a pleasant and fluid experience with every touch. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip that you can get a lot out of. For just over 300 euros, this OnePlus Nord is a very good buy.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.44 ″ AMOLED screen Full HD + 4 rear cameras 4.115 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

