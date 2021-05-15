the OnePlus Nord falls to 304 euros in AliExpress

The OnePlus smartphone is one of the best buys in its price range.

Thanks to one of the offers from AliExpress you can take the OnePlus Nord for only 304 euros. The OnePlus smartphone arrives in its global version, which is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. You will only have to apply the coupon OPWEEK before finalizing your purchase to get the best price.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with an AMOLED screen, one of the Qualcomm “G” processors Y 4 rear cameras, among many other features. This is all you need to know about him.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus Nord

The Asian terminal has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games without messing around. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that you can charge at full speed. What else are you going to ask for for just 300 euros?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.44 ″ AMOLED screen Full HD + 4 rear cameras 4.115 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

