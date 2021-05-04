the OnePlus Nord drops to 286 euros, but only for a limited time

Get the OnePlus smartphone and enjoy a juicy discount.

The OnePlus Nord is at your fingertips for less than 300 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. We talk about its global version, which comes together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to apply the coupon RADARCUPON26.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.44 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games without going through too much trouble. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that you can charge at full speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.44 ″ AMOLED screen Full HD + 4 rear cameras 4.115 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

