The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be presented on July 22: this is all we know so far | Technology

It’s official: the presentation of the OnePlus 2 Nord 5G will be held on July 22. We tell you everything we know so far about the new OnePlus mid-range.

We already knew that the successor to the OnePlus Nord was on the way. The brand, which from now on merges further with Oppo, confirmed the existence of the terminal by accident a few weeks ago, and has now just announced the presentation date of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Specific, The launch of the device will be held on July 22 at a time that is still pending confirmation, and the event can be seen online. If you wish, the manufacturer has created a page where you can register to keep you informed of the news.

But, What do we know so far about the OnePlus Nord 2 5G? The design and characteristics of the terminal were revealed a few days ago through a leak, but we are going to start by reviewing the official information published by the brand.

OnePlus has confirmed that the brain will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset that the brand has designed in collaboration with MediaTek to incorporate a series of AI-based functions.

At the moment they have not wanted to offer too many details about these functions, but they have advanced some things.

We know that The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with a premium AI-powered camera capable of adjusting photographic parameters depending on the type of scene. In the case of videos, it allows HDR effects live and in real time during recording.

The display will also benefit from the AI ​​functions of this SoC. Key enhancements include video resolution optimization, dynamic screen brightness control based on surrounding lighting conditions, or automatic conversion from standard dynamic range to high dynamic range.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI also stands out for its gaming capabilities. Thanks to the low latency and support for a high refresh rate, it offers faster and smoother games.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Rumored Features and Specs

This is where the official information comes, but through rumors we can get an idea of ​​the possible features of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

It is said that it will be equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED FullView display with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The SoC will be accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, and may not be expandable using a microSD card.

According to rumors, it will have three cameras: a main sensor of 50 Mx, a secondary one of 8 Mpx and a third of 2 Mpx. The front camera will have 32 Mpx. The battery will have a capacity of 4,500 mAh with support for fast charging of 30 W or 65 W.

Now we only have to wait a few weeks until next July 22 to check if the leaked information is correct.