the OnePlus 9 is discounted and irresistible

The OnePlus smartphone is one of the best buys if you are looking for power and fluidity.

You can take the OnePlus 9 for only 452 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. It has no fault, it arrives next to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus smartphone incorporates a 120Hz AMOLED panel, one of the most powerful processors in Qualcomm and one very fast load, among other interesting features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the OnePlus 9 at the best price

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Beneath its chassis, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a beast that you can get the most out of. This OnePlus 9 also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8888 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 3 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

