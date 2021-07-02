The OnePlus 9 is a beast that throws its price, but only for a limited time

The OnePlus smartphone is one of the best purchases you can make.

You can take the OnePlus 9 for only 492 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The Chinese device arrives next to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus smartphone incorporates a 120Hz AMOLED panel, one of the chips with more muscle in Qualcomm and one very fast load, among other interesting features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the OnePlus 9 at the best price

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Under its chassis, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a beast that you can get the most out of. This OnePlus 9 also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8888 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 3 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

