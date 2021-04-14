the OnePlus 8T plummets with this AliExpress coupon

The OnePlus beast keeps falling in price, it has no fault.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can take the OnePlus 8T for less than 400 euros. The OnePlus smartphone is a great purchase, it comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to apply the coupon 1PLUSAPR35 before finalizing the purchase. These are its main characteristics.

Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus 8T

Buy the OnePlus 8T at the best price

OnePlus 8T, analysis: a very fast fast charge and a large screen with 120Hz

The OnePlus smartphone incorporates a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Beneath its chassis is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, there will be nothing that can resist it. This OnePlus 8T also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus 8T

