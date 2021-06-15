The OnePlus 8T is a bargain, you can take it for less than you expect

The OnePlus smartphone offers power and speed at a great price.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can take home one of the most recommended OnePlus. The OnePlus 8T is at your fingertips for only 379 euros in its global version, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus smartphone incorporates a AMOLED panel, one of the most powerful processors in Qualcomm Y 4 rear cameras, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus smartphone incorporates a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. In its entrails, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a processor that you can ask for the maximum. This OnePlus 8T also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

