The OnePlus 8T falls to 394 euros with this AliExpress offer

The OnePlus smartphone wastes power and speed, it is a great purchase.

You can take the OnePlus 8T for less than 400 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. It is a great option, it comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus smartphone incorporates a AMOLED panel, one of the most powerful processors in Qualcomm and one very fast load, among other interesting features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the OnePlus 8T at the best price

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Beneath its chassis, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a processor that you can get the most out of. This OnePlus 8T also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

