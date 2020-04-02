We still have a couple of weeks until the day of the series presentation OnePlus 8, but the company continues to share new details about what will be the new reference phones in its catalog.

After having been able to know the characteristics of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, in addition to taking a look at the first official images of the phones, OnePlus wanted to share one of the first milestones achieved by this new series of phones, such as obtaining from the highest score in the screen quality test of the experts of DisplayMate.

OnePlus 8 series achieves A + score on DisplayMate

As the company itself explains in a press release, DisplayMate has granted the highest rating to this new series of terminals, as well as the award for best smartphone screen. Before them, terminals such as the Google Pixel 4 XL or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra had already obtained this rating.

DisplayMate’s in-depth Display Shoot-Out for the OnePlus 8 series Smartphones have earned our Highest A + Display Rating and DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards, with 10+ Display Performance Records including Color Accuracy that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect !!

– DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) April 2, 2020

In the report, which has not yet been published on the DisplayMate website, it is indicated that OnePlus 8 series has been able to achieve more than 120 records different in terms of panel performance, achieving excellence in practically all the categories used by these experts to measure the quality of a panel, and among which are the color accuracy, contrast and brightness level or panel reflection.

“OnePlus has quickly established itself as one of the industry leaders in display performance, providing users with the best OLED technology implementations on the market” – Dr. Raymond Soneira, President of DisplayMate Technologies.

It is not the first time that a mobile from the Shenzhen-based firm reaches such a milestone. Last year, DisplayMate also awarded one of its highest scores to date to the OnePlus 7 Pro panel, which later showed us how its screen was undoubtedly one of the best we have ever tried on a smartphone to date.

From the screen of the models that will form this series we know that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, thus surpassing the 90 Hz supported by the panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. Everything also indicates that the screen of the “Pro” model will increase its diagonal to 6.78 inch, maintaining the resolution Quad HD + first introduced by the brand alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro last year.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will cost less than $ 1,000

Despite all the improvements made by OnePlus in the development of its new models, not only regarding the screen, the brand’s own CEO, Pete Lau, has confirmed to Bussiness Insider India that neither of the two terminals that will form this series will cost more than $ 1,000.

Therefore, taking into account that the inclusion of a 5G modem on all terminals in the series, perhaps the OnePlus 8 are among the most affordable 5G flagship of all 2020.

