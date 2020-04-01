Last Monday, WinFuture exposed both the aesthetics and the main technical specifications of the OnePlus 8, the next brand sapling belonging to the BBK group. And now, two days later, the same source stretches the gum from the leaks with the publication, this time, of multiple photos and technical data corresponding to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the smartphone that will lead the brand’s catalog during the first half of 2020.

The most noticeable change of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the range of colors, which, in addition to black acquaintance (Onyx Black), will be composed of a striking electric blue (Ultramarine Blue) and a peculiar green (Green Glacier) that resembles that of the iPhone 11. The Interstellar Glow finish of the standard OnePlus 8 would not be available in this case, the colors reminiscent of those of the Instagram icon.

In the technical section, the OnePlus 8 Pro would say goodbye to the motorized mechanism to hide the front camera and, instead, it would implement a screen with a tiny perforation through which said camera would emerge. This panel, in addition, would have a size of 6.78 inches, a QHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, thus equating to the Galaxy S20 Ultra from Samsung.

This screen, which aims to be one of the main areas of interest of this product, would also be compatible with the HDR10 + standard, would offer great precision in color representation and could also achieve a maximum of 1,300 bits of brightness, so it would enter, at least on paper, in the same league as the iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Image: WinFuture.

In the photographic plane, the OnePlus 8 Pro would have a total of five cameras, four of which four would be located in the back. Its benefits, according to WinFuture, are as follows:

Main camera. 48 megapixel and f / 1.78 sensor.

Wide angle camera. 48 megapixel, f / 2.2 sensor and 120 degree field of view.

Zoom camera. 8 megapixel and f / 2.4 sensor.

Color camera. 5 megapixel sensor to record additional color data.

Frontal camera. 16 megapixel sensor.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 8 Pro would incorporate the Snapdragon 865 which leads the Qualcomm catalog. This would also enable 5G connectivity (both standalone and non-standalone) and would be accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage, in both cases with greater speed than in previous generations.

On April 14, OnePlus will present new devices through an event via streaming. Among them, most likely is the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, the two teams that will lead the brand’s catalog in the coming months.

👇 More in Explica.co