Sometimes we think we have seen everything in certain technologies, but it is always possible to get a surprise with any device. In the last few hours we have witnessed in social networks a hidden function in which no one has fallen until now.

When the OnePlus 8 Pro was introduced, the company explained that it had included in its photographic equipment a “color filter camera “5 Mpx. At the time and when we performed the analysis of this model, this detail did not seem to be as relevant or useful as it is now. Thanks to that function, the OnePlus 8 Pro allows see through objects.

Anyone who has this terminal at home can try as we have done in Computer Hoy and “scan” the most everyday objects found. Mainly the system works with plastic and cloth objects, the thinner the top layer the better.

Why settle for capturing photos at a certain distance or at a certain angle of view, when you can have it all? We have selected the best mobiles whose lenses are the trio of aces of 2019: a great main lens, with telephoto and wide angle.

It does not work with all objects, some simply change color but do not allow you to peek inside. The filter that we must use is the one called Photochrome that works in a similar way to infrared cameras and that is what allows us to see part of the interior of certain objects.

But why does this happen? The explanation is simple, the rest of the cameras have afinfrared ray filter, so they only show in the photos the same light that we see with our eyes. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s color filter camera does not have such a filter, this causes it to register, not only the natural light that hits the object and bounces towards us, but also the infrared lights that pass through part of the object.

Infrared lights can penetrate thin materials such as the plastic that covers a remote control or headphones and ends up bouncing off internal materials. Therefore, what we see on the mobile screen is the shadow of those elements inside.

As you can see in the sample, we have managed to see the inside of the box of wireless headphones and the insides of the Switch controller. If the internal element is large and close to the thin outer layer it looks better. Others have tried the Apple TV dongle or those that cover cotton shirts.

One of the best examples 🤯 # OnePlus8Pro Color Filter Camera can see through some plastic pic.twitter.com/UkaxdyV6yP – Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 13, 2020

Although it is not a function that we are going to use a lot, beyond the initial curiosity, it is interesting to see a simple element such as an infrared filter can make such a significant change in the operation of a camera.

It is not clear if the brand had this effect and forgot to comment on it in the presentation of the phone or if there was an error in manufacturing the phone that has ended up becoming an interesting anecdote that can give the phone some publicity. .