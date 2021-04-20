The OnePlus 8 Pro continues to fall in price and can be yours for 575 euros

The OnePlus smartphone can compete with the best on the Android scene.

Thanks to this Phone House offer you can get one of the most powerful OnePlus smartphones at a discount. The OnePlus 8 Pro it already costs less than 600 euros. We are talking about its global version, which has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Buy the OnePlus 8 Pro at the best price

OnePlus 8 Pro, analysis: the price of excellence

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Your brain is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a processor that continues to compete with the best on the scene. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,510 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.78 ″ QHD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 4,510 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

